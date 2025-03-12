Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

