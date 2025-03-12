Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 229,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 230,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 target price on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Doubleview Gold
Doubleview Gold Stock Performance
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Doubleview Gold
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.