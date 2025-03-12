Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 229,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 230,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 target price on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$154.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Further Reading

