DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DSV A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DSV A/S stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 182,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $70.19 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4915 per share. This is an increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded DSV A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

