DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Short Interest Update

DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYCQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 729,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,654,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYCQ remained flat at $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,277. DT Cloud Acquisition has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

