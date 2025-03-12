Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 638,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the previous session’s volume of 125,527 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $49.85.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.