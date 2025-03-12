Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 638,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the previous session’s volume of 125,527 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $49.85.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF stock. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF ( NYSEARCA:EVLN Free Report ) by 143.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

