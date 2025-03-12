Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,020,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 3.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.