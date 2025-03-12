Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases 447,738 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,738 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 4.6% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.22% of General Electric worth $401,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $191.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.50. General Electric has a 12-month low of $131.14 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

