Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,140,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,833,000. HDFC Bank comprises about 0.8% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,367,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after buying an additional 1,114,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,803,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,477,000 after buying an additional 560,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,141,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,842,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,970,000 after purchasing an additional 51,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HDB. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

