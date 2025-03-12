EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, Zacks reports. EHang had a negative net margin of 73.03% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%.

EHang Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EHang has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

