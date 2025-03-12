Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 98.1% per year over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,909. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at Empire State Realty Trust

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,750.70. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

