Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SLDB Q1 Earnings

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report released on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.86). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLDB. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

SLDB opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 945,863 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 292.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 330,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 192,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 194,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 139,851 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.