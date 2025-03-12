EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,121 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 904.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.05. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

