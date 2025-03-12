Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 1,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

COST stock opened at $930.49 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $990.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $944.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,030.43.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

