FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.01. 405,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 748,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

