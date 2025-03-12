Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned 0.13% of Oxford Square Capital worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.