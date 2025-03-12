GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
