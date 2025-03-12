GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.