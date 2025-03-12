GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Buys 61 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Adobe stock opened at $433.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

