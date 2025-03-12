GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Lowers Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,425,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,030,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,619,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 4,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UI stock opened at $301.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.24. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $469.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

UI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,407.16. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

