GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at $100,331,082.31. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,643,895 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

