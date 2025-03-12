GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 588 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,552,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,442,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,596,000 after purchasing an additional 570,671 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

