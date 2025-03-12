George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 7,248 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 7,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$236.64, for a total value of C$1,715,131.20.
Willard Galen Garfield Weston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 57,463 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.03, for a total value of C$13,275,441.29.
George Weston Price Performance
TSE WN opened at C$230.72 on Wednesday. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$174.30 and a 1-year high of C$240.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$224.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$224.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WN
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.