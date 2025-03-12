George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 7,248 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 7,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$236.64, for a total value of C$1,715,131.20.

Willard Galen Garfield Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 57,463 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.03, for a total value of C$13,275,441.29.

TSE WN opened at C$230.72 on Wednesday. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$174.30 and a 1-year high of C$240.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$224.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$224.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

WN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.42.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

