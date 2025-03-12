Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on March 28th

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 2.6% increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GILD opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $119.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,166,240. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

