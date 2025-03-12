Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $165,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,356 shares of company stock worth $29,166,240. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

GILD stock opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

