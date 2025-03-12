Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 5.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

MDY stock opened at $531.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

