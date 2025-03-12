Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $66.31 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $66,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 188.7% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $208.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

