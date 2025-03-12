Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,729 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SS&C Technologies worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.