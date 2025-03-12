Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,452 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Onsemi worth $22,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 82,614 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of ON stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

