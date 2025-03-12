Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 6,682 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $87,935.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,706.68. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of GO opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 357.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 406,039 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 887.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

