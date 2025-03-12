Head to Head Contrast: GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

GSV has a beta of -164.03, suggesting that its share price is 16,503% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of GSV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil $3.02 billion 1.22 $407.17 million $2.69 9.39

This table compares GSV and Murphy Oil”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Profitability

This table compares GSV and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 13.44% 7.66% 4.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GSV and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil 1 9 4 0 2.21

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $36.31, suggesting a potential upside of 43.67%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than GSV.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats GSV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

