HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 12,479 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Stryker worth $155,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $762,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,392,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Down 1.3 %

SYK stock opened at $365.35 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.70 and a 200 day moving average of $373.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

