Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Up 12.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.80). 3,533,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,837,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.69) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HOC

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 12.6 %

About Hochschild Mining

The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.