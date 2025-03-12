Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 1,467.0% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 10,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

