Hollencrest Capital Management Has $36.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $36,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $548.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

