HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,871,046,000 after buying an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $885,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,977 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in HP by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $116,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,104 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $508,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,138 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $2,560,077.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,898.67. This represents a 56.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

