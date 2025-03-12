Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 3,600 iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 153,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIRL opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

