Idaho Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Idaho Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

