Idaho Trust Bank Makes New $350,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 156,035 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 190,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

