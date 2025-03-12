Idaho Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 4,233 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,537,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

