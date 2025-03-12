Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 148.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,924 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.12% of Illumina worth $25,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $91,714,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Illumina by 148.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after buying an additional 631,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Illumina by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after buying an additional 625,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 865,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,663,000 after acquiring an additional 466,519 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

Illumina Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

