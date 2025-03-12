Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 92,927 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

CALF stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

