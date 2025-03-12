Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,402 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 59.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHW opened at $353.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.36 and a 200-day moving average of $365.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.