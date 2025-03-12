Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $4.75 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,157,000. FSA Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,462.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,368,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

