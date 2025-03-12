Inspire Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 139.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $5,110,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $4,632,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 342.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $134.20.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

