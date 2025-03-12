Inspire Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of StealthGas worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 69,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 42.6% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of GASS opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. StealthGas Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

