Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.35 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.