Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Trading Down 10.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $173.83 and last traded at $172.01. 564,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,982,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

