Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Interface has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

TILE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,751. Interface has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.51 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $748,125 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

