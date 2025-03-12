Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 22746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 26,605.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

