Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 22746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
