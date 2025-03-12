iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRTC

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.36.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.