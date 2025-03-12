iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latko Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

TLT stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.